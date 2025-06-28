Yak-18T plane crashes outside Moscow

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A Yak-18T plane crashed outside Moscow while performing a barrel roll aerobatics figure, the Western Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"It has been tentatively established that the plane took off from the Severka airfield without authorization. Tentatively, the mishap took place when the pilot performed a figure of aerobatics called the barrel roll," the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were four people aboard the plane.

"There were no survivors in the crash," the statement said.