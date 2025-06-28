{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Yak-18T plane crashes outside Moscow

According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were four people aboard the plane

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. A Yak-18T plane crashed outside Moscow while performing a barrel roll aerobatics figure, the Western Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"It has been tentatively established that the plane took off from the Severka airfield without authorization. Tentatively, the mishap took place when the pilot performed a figure of aerobatics called the barrel roll," the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency’s preliminary data, there were four people aboard the plane.

"There were no survivors in the crash," the statement said.

Explosion kills at least 16 people in northwestern Pakistan
"A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a convoy of soldiers," an administration official told AFP
Trump admits sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
The US President admitted this possibility while answering a question from journalists
Advisor to UAE president accuses Iran of damaging trust of Gulf neighbors
Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran
IAEA has no evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons — Putin
As Putin emphasized, if Israel "has certain concerns, they must be addressed
Russian army advancing toward Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops are offering resistance
German authorities want to legislatively ban Nord Stream 2 pipeline sale
According to the report, an option of the sale of the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is on the table now
Trade deal discussions with Canada terminated, Trump says
The US President stressed that his decisions was prompted by Ottawa’s intention to introduce a digital services tax on US technology companies
Russia, Armenia to lose around $6 bln worth of mutual trade by year-end — Overchuk
Moscow and Yerevan understand the necessity to improve the regulatory environment to restore the level of economic indicators, the Russian deputy prime minister said
Russia will not reduce its oil exports due to conflict in Middle East — Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, provide for deliveries to the domestic market and exports in full
Press review: Russia, Belarus finalize security deal as China readies for Trump’s new term
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 11th
Tornado-S rockets effectively break through Ukrainian air defense
The rockets have an advanced inertial guidance system that successfully operates in conditions of satellite channel jamming, which is important in modern war that uses a lot of electronic warfare systems
Zelensky offended Pope with his bad choice of present — newspaper
We are talking about the icon of the Virgin Mary with the Infant Jesus, which is depicted only with a black outline
Archbishop Mikael refuses from being nominated for Armenian PM — lawyer
"I am fully satisfied with my serving as a man of the cloth, so, I don’t want my name to be put on the list of candidates for prime minister," the archbishop said
Russia to celebrate Youth Day
The main venues for celebrating Youth Day will include Omsk and Perm, this year’s youth capitals of Russia
Israeli-Iranian conflict can be considered 'a thing of the past' — Putin
The Russian leader said the situation in the Middle East is stabilizing
Trump says potential conflict with North Korea wouldn’t involve US
Trump said he had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un
Witkoff to hold talks with Iran to discuss nuclear deal in coming days — NBC
According to the report, the US envoy will try to halt uranium enrichment by Iran in exchange for sanctions relief
Japanese police investigating death of Russian woman — consulate general
The consulate general was in contact with law enforcement agencies on the issue
Trump says Iranian authorities want to meet him as soon as possible
US President Trump was asked to comment on Tehran’s statements that the republic’s authorities were not planning a meeting
Russian company to display Forpost-RE medium-range drone at IDEX-2025 show
According to the Ural Civil Aviation Plant, the system is designed to perform in a wide range of climatic conditions to carry out reconnaissance and attacks over land and sea
Russia and Nicaragua sign plan to combat customs violations
Joint activities include exchanging information and conducting joint law enforcement operations
Putin calls Yamal one of points of Russian development
The head of state spoke with local activist Polina Cheremnykh while opening the Sova art residence
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfield by Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Russian, Turkish energy ministers discuss security of energy supplies at SPIEF
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that the main topics of the meeting also included the status of existing projects between the both countries and new areas of cooperation for the coming period
Tatyana Kim only Russian woman named on Forbes 50 richest self-made women on Earth
Ranked 18th with a wealth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 49, is the second-youngest woman on the list
New development model necessary, not based on 'golden billion' — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that the unfair distribution of excess profits had already triggered a number of consequences
Russia honors $159 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Payments were carried out in accordance with Russian President’s decree on temporary order of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors
Putin takes part in grand opening of youth centers via video link
A total of six centers were opened in the following regions: the Khabarovsk Region, the Yamalo-Nenets Region, the Arkhangelsk Region, the Republic of Dagestan and the Karachayevo-Cherkessia Republic
Russia pushes Ukrainian army back from border by almost 14 km in some areas of Sumy front
The Russian forces have had the best results near Kondratovka and Yunakovka, military expert Andrey Marochko added
Trump says drops work on sanction relief after Iranian supreme leader’s statements
According to the US leader, he changed his plans after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed Iran’s victory over Israel and the United States
Ukraine loses up to 175 soldiers, M777 howitzer in South battlegroup's area of operation
During the day, the Southern Group of Forces defeated the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian mechanized airmobile brigades and a brigade of territorial defense of Ukraine in the areas of Pereyezdny, Seversk, Vasyukovka, Serebryanka, Zvanovka, Chasov Yar, Pleshcheyevka, Ivanopolye and Shcherbinovka
Oil, gas revenues plunge 10.3% in 4M 2025 — Russian Finance Ministry
The shortfall in such revenues is expected to be $5.5 bln as of the year-end, the ministry noted
Russia needs structural changes in imports — Putin
There is a need to focus on production of more sophisticated and complex goods and services with the high degree of automation and high added value, the Russian president added
Russian army has seriously advanced in Yunakovka, controls around 50% of settlement
The Russian forces fully control the northern part of the settlement, the military expert added
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to demonstrate its commitment to settlement efforts
Vasily Nebenzya said that Ukraine should stop the mobilization campaign and begin demobilization
Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 51.5 points in February
The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown
Putin congratulates youth on holiday, notes important role in Russian life
"This holiday is filled with the energy of youth, the spirit of hope, the creation of new opportunities," the president said
Serbia needs to decide whether it's with Russia or West amid arms scandal — senator
On June 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that his country had ceased all exports of ammunition
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Russia’s North group destroys 195 Ukrainian servicemen, ammunition depot in day
Besides, a motorized infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Ivashki and Volchansk in the Kharkov direction suffered from the group's actions
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Houthis say attack Israeli city of Beersheba with missile
"The Yemeni armed forces conducted a high-quality military operation," said Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the movement
Orban believes World War III would break out the day after Ukraine joined NATO
Earlier, Orban said that there had been a change of heart in NATO and the EU about Ukraine's admission to these organizations, and even Poland had changed its stance
Civilian innovations should be promptly introduced into defense industry — Putin
The technological focus is one of the principles of structurally renewing the economy and bolstering Russia’s sovereignty, the Russian president pointed out
Russia proud of special military operation fighters, Putin stresses
This was discussed during the opening ceremony of youth centers in Russian regions
Trump emissary asks Musk to give Iran temporary free access to Starlink
"I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too," said Grenell
Slovakia to suffer most from EU plan to stop Russian gas imports — Fico
The prime minister offered a few comments on Ukraine
Russia to create open platform of global growth — Putin
"It will unite investment mechanisms and technological standards, financial and logistics services, trading instruments and other solutions," the Russian leader said
Russian defense expenditures stand at $172 bln — Putin
According to the head of state, the expenses are huge and pose a problem for the country's budget but Russia is decently dealing now with that
Protest expressed to German ambassador over pressure on Russian media — Russian MFA
According to the statement, "Berlin's continued practice of systematic harassment of Russian journalists in Germany and attempts to limit their professional activities under various pretexts is unacceptable"
Ukraine loses over 22,600 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area — top brass
In total, the enemy has also lost 157 tanks, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 909 armored fighting vehicles, 619 vehicles, 186 artillery guns, 36 multiple rocket launchers, the Russian Defense Ministry said
MP calls Danish general's fears of Russia's invasion of Greenland "stupidity of year"
US President Donald Trump doesn't bother him, he says, "but because of the ‘Russians in Greenland,’ he has already lost his peace of mind," Alexey Pushkov said
Syria, Turkey agree to resume road traffic between countries
The document stipulates that land transportation between Syria and Turkey will be carried out in accordance with an agreement signed in 2004
Yerevan court arrests Archbishop Mikael for 2 months — lawyer
"We have 10 days to appeal the decision, which we intend to do," Ara Zohrabyan said
Novak says first unit of Akkuyu nuke to be launched within year
"For us, this is a key cooperation project in the area of nuclear energy and peaceful atom," the minister said
Russian army outflanks Ukrainian troops by liberating Novaya Kruglyakovka — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that Ukrainian servicemen have only one remaining supply route on this section of the front: the Novoplatonovka-Boguslavka highway
Russia 'was told where to go in no uncertain terms' with its view of NATO growth — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow emphasized that the security of one nation or a group of nations cannot come at the expense of another's security
Unemployment rate in Russia is 2.3% — Putin
Salaries in Russia grew by 9.7% in real terms last year and added 4% from the start of this year thus far, the Russian leader added
Russia assaults southern suburb of Krasnoarmeisk — Donetsk People’s Republic’s
Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, added that at the moment the Ukrainian army is bringing new groups of UAV operators to this sector of the front
Israeli army says new strike on Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah radical
The attack in near the settlement of Qunin in southern Lebanon aimed to eliminate a Hezbollah member named Muhammad Hammoudi, the IDF said in a statement. According to the statement, he commanded one of the units of Hezbollah's military wing near the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
Technological breakthroughs must contribute to reducing poverty — Putin
According to the Russian leader, a further outcome of technological progress should be the creation of equal opportunities for every individual to gain knowledge that enables them to unlock their potential
Annual inflation totaled 9.6% as of June 16 — Putin
"Certainly, this is still a lot but inflation targeting continues," the Russian leader said
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
First lunar nuclear power plant to be ready by 2030 — expert
Earlier, Mikhail Kovalchuk stated that whoever finds a way of providing power on the lunar surface will be the first to claim the Moon
Pashinyan suggests opponents refrain from using insults
"I propose July 1 as the date of the beginning of the consensus and from that moment until July 5 I veto the use of ‘paracanonical’ vocabulary in speech on my part," the minister said
Bezos' Italian wedding to bring over billion dollars to country's coffers
The Italian Tourism Ministry estimated the economic impact of the event at $1.12 billion
Flights into deep space may become Russia’s 'exclusive' technology — Kurchatov Institute
Addressing recent statements by American entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding Mars and lunar missions, Mikhail Kovalchuk dismissed them as mere slogans
Russia’s Dnepr battle group destroys up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 3 ammunition depots
The enemy also lost eight vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, as well as military-technical equipment
RDIF chief notes Biden quit politics before dragging world into WW3
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund noted that only a year has passed since the "hara-kiri" of the former US president and it is hard to believe
Putin recalls being member of student construction team
"As a former ordinary member of a student construction team, I am very glad that the movement is alive, developing and expanding its activities through the most important areas," Russian leader said
Explosion kills at least 16 people in northwestern Pakistan
"A suicide bomber drove a car packed with explosives into a convoy of soldiers," an administration official told AFP
Russian consulate general in Osaka investigating circumstances of Russian woman’s death
The Kyodo news agency reported earlier that a Russian citizen had been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived
Putin urges State Duma to speed up adoption of bill on digital platforms
The Russian president noted that Russia will continue to create conditions under which national digital platforms will develop and compete with international giants
Putin confident of Russia's victory in special military operation
That is what the president told Polina Cheremnykh, an activist from Yamal, when opening youth centers in regions via video link
Key rate may be reduced to 13-15% by end of year — expert
According to head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin, the inflation figures contribute to this
Ukraine’s EU accession does not meet Moscow’s interests — Russian MFA
EU also is moving towards active militarization, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said
Russian authorities to support new domestic brands, says Putin
"Last year, Russian entrepreneurs registered almost 77,000 brands, which is 12% more than the year before," the Russian leader said
Lavrov arrives in Kyrgyzstan on official visit
Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and hold talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev
Russia, Myanmar sign agreement on promotion, protection of investment — ministry
"This agreement opens up new prospects for Russian business in Myanmar," Maksim Reshetnikov said
IN BRIEF: What is known about conflict between government, clergy in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Vucic warns of possible riots in Serbia on June 28, government ready to protect order
The president stressed that the state would do everything to show restraint, but would take measures if necessary
Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations
Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Israeli diplomat says incident with Iran is settled for now
According to Simona Halperin, Israel hopes that "Iran will not even think about resuming this program"
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russian President Putin says ready for new contacts with US leader Trump
The Russian president said he knows that Donald Trump also spoke about the possibility of meetings
Military exercise Kavkaz-2020 ends with mock enemy defeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the final events on site
France’s National Rally should prepare for potential dissolution of parliament — Le Pen
Le Pen won’t be able to run in that election herself, as a court barred her from doing so in a verdict ealier this year
Israel says its forces killed one of Hamas founders in Gaza
According to the statement, al-Issa was "one of the last senior Hamas operatives who held high-level positions before October 7 and remained in the Gaza Strip"
Ukraine loses 200 troops, 3 Starlink stations in East battlegroup's area of operation
The group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and defeated the manpower and equipment of the formations of two mechanized brigades and an airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army
Minsk, Moscow ready for political-diplomatic settlement of Ukrainian crisis
Both countries also slammed unilateral sanction imposed on Belarus and Russia by the West in its geopolitical and geo-economic interests as running counter to international law and the United Nations Charter
Estonia's readiness to host nuclear-capable NATO jets poses immediate danger — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the leaders of the Baltic states have expressed many absurd ideas
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Russian stock market indices mixed on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index added 0.32% to 2,806.11 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.01% to 1,126.55 points
Russia has its digital platforms — Putin
"As distinct from the majority of countries depending on global platforms, Russia has good examples of its own successful electronic platforms," the Russian president said
Russia entering Ukraine’s defense in Kupyansk in groups, fighting has started in town
The Russian army is thus conducting preparatory activities for a full-scale entry into the city, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Six bombs dropped on each ventilation shaft at Fordow nuclear facility in Iran — Pentagon
According to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, several days before the strike, Iran "attempted to cover the shafts with concrete to try to prevent an attack"
Iran urges UN Security Council to demand Israel halt attacks on nuclear facilities
"Iran also urges the Security Council to demand an immediate cessation of all such attacks and to reaffirm the inviolability of safeguarded nuclear sites and facilities, in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, the Statute of the Agency, and IAEA General Conference Resolutions," the letter said
Transition of economy to balanced growth is critical task of this year — Putin
The Russian president said that Russia should achieve moderate inflation and low unemployment
