Nine-year-old child killed in Ramenskoye drone strike

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A 9-year-old child was killed and another person was injured in a drone strike in Ramenskoye, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov reported.

"Unfortunately, a 9-year-old child was killed. Another drone hit a building damaging an apartment on the 9th floor. All services have gone to the scene. One person was injured," he wrote om his Telegram channel.

He also reported that during the night the air defense had shot down 14 drones in the districts of Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo, and Kolomna.