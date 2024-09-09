FACTBOX: What is known about plane crash near Moscow

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. An Alex-251 amphibious aircraft crashed near the city of Ruza in the Moscow Region, the local emergencies services told TASS.

Its two pilots died in the crash.

Following are key facts about the accident.

Circumstances of the crash

- An Alex-251 amphibious plane crashed near Ruza in the Moscow Region, the local emergencies services told TASS.

- According to earlier reports, it was an An-2 plane.

- The crash was not followed by fire.

- No casualties or damage were reported on the ground.

Crash victims

- Two pilots died in the crash.

Investigation

- Moscow’s interregional transport prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into the crash.

- Moscow’s deputy prosecutor for the supervision over the observance of law in air and waterborne transport, Alexander Repetenko, arrived in the scene.

- A criminal case was opened on charges of air transport traffic and operation security rules entailing the death through negligence of two persons (part 3, article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code).