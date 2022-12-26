Two civilians wounded in Makeyevka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"The DPR’s mission to the JCCC has received additional information about casualties among civilians in the republic’s settlements: two men, born 1991 and 1988 were wounded in Makeyevka," it said.

According to earlier reports, two civilians received wounds in Donetsk as a result shelling by Ukrainian troops.