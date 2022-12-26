Two civilians wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday.

"Ukrainian troops wounded two civilians in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the DPR’s representative to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops delivered 11 artillery strikes on Donetsk during the day.