One body extracted from under debris after gas explosion in Noginsk - source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Rescue teams retrieved the body of one victim of the gas explosion that happened in a nine-story apartment building in Noginsk, Moscow region, a source in emergency services told TASS Wednesday.

"A body of a deceased man was extracted from under debris at 11:20," the source said.

A gas explosion occurred in the apartment building, located on 28 Lyunya Street on Wednesday morning in an apartment, located on the third floor. A part of the outer wall and ceilings between the second and fifth floors collapsed. Nine people were injured and two died in the incident.

According to a TASS source, the explosion might have been caused by a leak of gas left burning to keep the apartment warm at night. Over 170 people and eight service dog units are involved in the search and rescue operation. A criminal investigation has been initiated over charges of provision of services not compliant with safety regulations.