Mudslide in Uzbekistan kills eight people, Emergencies Ministry says

TASHKENT, July 13. /TASS/. A mudslide near the town of Kosonsoy in the Namangan Region of Uzbekistan has caused eight deaths, the central Asian republic’s Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"On July 13, approximately at 13:30 local time (11:30 Moscow time) in the environs of the town of Kosonsoy, a mudslide descended caused by torrential downpours in the mountainous regions of neighboring Kyrgyzstan. As a result of the emergency, eight Kosonsoy residents, who were vacationing outdoors, were killed," a representative of the Emergencies Ministry’s press service said. According to him, the precise number of fatalities will be specified after the current search and rescue operation is over.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, currently there are reports of six injuries. As the agency noted, torrential streams are very rare this time of year in Uzbekistan.