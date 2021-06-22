US charges five in scheme to smuggle defense articles to Russia

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. The US authorities have charged five persons, including one Russian national, of conspiring to unlawfully export defense articles to Russia, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

According to the US authorities, two defendants - Elena Shifrin, 59, and Vladimir Pridacha, 55, living in Illinois (their nationality not mentioned), were arrested June 17. The other three defendants named in the indictment are: Boris Polosin, 45, of Russia; Vladimir Gohman, 52, of Israel; and Igor Panchernikov, 39, an Israeli national.

The US prosecutors insist that these individuals were involved in a scheme to illegally export thermal imaging riflescopes and night-vision goggles from the United States to Russia. They face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.