Message from alleged accomplice of arrested shooter prompts school evacuation in Kazan

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Students and teachers were evacuated from School Number 67 in the Russian city of Kazan following a message from an individual claiming to be an accomplice of Ilnaz Galyaviyev, the gunman who attacked School Number 175 in the city last week, Spokesman for Kazan’s Education Department Tagir Validi told TASS on Tuesday.

"The school received an email before classes had started. All the prescribed measures were taken, the children were evacuated, the information was forwarded to law enforcement agencies," he said, adding that a total of 359 kids and 27 school employees had been evacuated.