This week in photos: Kazan tragedy, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, dog gets Victory Day pat

People bring flowers to Secondary School No 175 in Kazan, where on the morning of May 11, Ilnaz Galyaviev started shooting. Nine people died, including seven children and two adults, Kazan, May 11 © Yegor Aleyev/TASS

Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts Palestinian radicals' missiles. On May 10, shelling of Israel from the Gaza Strip began - at least 150 rockets per evening, Israel, May 12 © REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A medical worker disinfects the body of a patient killed by a coronavirus in India. The number of cases in the country exceeded 24 million. India ranks second in the world (after the United States) in the total number of people infected with coronavirus and third in the number of deaths due to this infection (after the United States and Brazil), India, May 12 © EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, goes to the opening of the new session of the British Parliament. The Queen made a speech from the throne. She presented the program of the Conservative government and listed the main bills that will be worked on, London, May 11 © Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin (left) during a friendly gala match of the Night Hockey League at the Bolshoi Ice Palace in Sochi. The Night Hockey League was created in 2011 at the initiative of the president and famous hockey players to develop a massive amateur game, Sochi, May 10 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

The eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. It is 50 km from Reykjavik and only 32 km from the main national airport, Keflavik. The last time a volcanic eruption on the peninsula occurred more than 800 years ago, Iceland, May 11 © Erez Marom/Cover Images

Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Center carry a small elephant seal in a cart. Medical workers in California are facing a sharp rise in animal cancers. It is assumed that this is due to the found 27 thousand barrels at the bottom of the sea. Scientists believe they contain dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, an insecticide better known as DDT, an insect poison, California, May 8 © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Stephen Donziger's supporters hold a rally in support of him. The lawyer has been under house arrest for over 600 days. Previously, he led a team of lawyers in an Ecuadorian court in a case against oil company Chevron for environmental damage. Chevron claims the judgment in Ecuador was fraudulently obtained and the company sued Donziger, New York, May 10 © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

View of the river covered with water hyacinth in Quanzhou. The plant spreads rapidly during the summer and rainy months. It is dangerous for the environment, China, May 10 © VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Police woman strokes a dog during a Victory Day military parade marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Volgograd, May 9 © Dmitry Rogulin/TASS