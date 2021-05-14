Kazan tragedy, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Kazan tragedy, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, dog gets Victory Day pat
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
People bring flowers to Secondary School No 175 in Kazan, where on the morning of May 11, Ilnaz Galyaviev started shooting. Nine people died, including seven children and two adults, Kazan, May 11© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts Palestinian radicals' missiles. On May 10, shelling of Israel from the Gaza Strip began - at least 150 rockets per evening, Israel, May 12© REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A medical worker disinfects the body of a patient killed by a coronavirus in India. The number of cases in the country exceeded 24 million. India ranks second in the world (after the United States) in the total number of people infected with coronavirus and third in the number of deaths due to this infection (after the United States and Brazil), India, May 12© EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, goes to the opening of the new session of the British Parliament. The Queen made a speech from the throne. She presented the program of the Conservative government and listed the main bills that will be worked on, London, May 11© Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Vladimir Putin (left) during a friendly gala match of the Night Hockey League at the Bolshoi Ice Palace in Sochi. The Night Hockey League was created in 2011 at the initiative of the president and famous hockey players to develop a massive amateur game, Sochi, May 10© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
The eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. It is 50 km from Reykjavik and only 32 km from the main national airport, Keflavik. The last time a volcanic eruption on the peninsula occurred more than 800 years ago, Iceland, May 11© Erez Marom/Cover Images
Volunteers from the Marine Mammal Center carry a small elephant seal in a cart. Medical workers in California are facing a sharp rise in animal cancers. It is assumed that this is due to the found 27 thousand barrels at the bottom of the sea. Scientists believe they contain dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, an insecticide better known as DDT, an insect poison, California, May 8© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stephen Donziger's supporters hold a rally in support of him. The lawyer has been under house arrest for over 600 days. Previously, he led a team of lawyers in an Ecuadorian court in a case against oil company Chevron for environmental damage. Chevron claims the judgment in Ecuador was fraudulently obtained and the company sued Donziger, New York, May 10© Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
View of the river covered with water hyacinth in Quanzhou. The plant spreads rapidly during the summer and rainy months. It is dangerous for the environment, China, May 10© VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Police woman strokes a dog during a Victory Day military parade marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Volgograd, May 9© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS
Fireworks are let off over Moscow on Victory Day marking the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Moscow, May 9© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Putin, Guterres discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict
They voiced support for a two-state solution to the problem, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday
Uygur religious organization blasts US schemes to harm China’s ties with Islamic world
The United States’ attempts to isolate China from the Islamic world are doomed to failure, President of the Islamic Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Abdurekip Tumulniyaz said
Press review: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes and Russia beefs up Baltic security
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 13
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts three French military planes over Black Sea
On May 12, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center said
Russia’s latest MiG-35 multirole fighter at final stage of trials, says defense contractor
The MiG official was interviewed by TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic group
Russia ranks among world’s top six bio-tech powers, says PM
Russian specialists have already registered four coronavirus vaccines, the prime minister noted
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French naval ship in Black Sea
Before that, the French corvette entered the Black Sea in November 2019
Russia's president shares his view on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Vladimir Putin told Abbas that Russia supports immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks
Israel strikes northern Gaza, radicals retaliate by expanding missile launches
According to Al-Jazeera TV channel, airstrikes are being carried out on the Sheikh Radwan quarter, the bodies of two people were recovered from under the rubble of a collapsed house
Over 1,000 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since start of escalation
Since Monday, five people have been killed in a rocket attack carried out from Gaza
Russia expels Romanian diplomat in response to Bucharest’s actions
Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry stated that the expelled Russian diplomat’s activities and actions "contradict the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations"
Israel-Palestine conflict may develop into full-scale war, says analyst
In the early hours of May 11, as the Israeli army said, Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip launched more than 200 missiles towards the Jewish State
Slovakia to start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in June
The first batch of the vaccine arrived in the country on March 1
US seeks to narrow agenda of talks with Russia on strategic stability, says top diplomat
There is no clarity on the agenda of the Russia-US summit yet, according to the Russian foreign minister
Russia’s sole aircraft carrier may get latest radio-technical equipment
A source in the domestic defense industry told TASS that the new equipment integrates Russian electronics and has not undergone full-scale trials yet
Roscosmos ready to share water with NASA astronauts aboard ISS after US equipment setback
As the Russian space agency specified, the US crew has its own stock of water
Press review: Will Russia toughen gun laws after Kazan and Israel, Hamas step up attacks
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 12
Putin says there can be no forgiveness for those who ‘again nurture aggressive plans’
Russia will firmly safeguard its national interests, said Russian President
Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk accused of high treason
Medvedchuk described the charges as political persecution, stressing that he would stay in Ukraine and seek justice
Biden signs US cybersecurity decree
The decree removes "barriers to threat information sharing between government and the private sector", modernizes and implements stronger cybersecurity standards in the federal government, improves software supply chain security
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Russian Black Sea Fleet warships beef up naval presence over NATO’s increased activity
Speaking about the recent large-scale drills in Crimea, the Southern Military District commander praised the inter-fleet transit of a tactical taskforce of three artillery and eight amphibious assault ships from the Caspian to the Black Sea and back as ‘a remarkable event’
Press review: Clear agenda key to Putin-Biden summit and Jerusalem violence jolts Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 11
Palestinian radicals announce launch of 100 rockets towards Israel’s Beersheba
The attack came in response to Israel’s air strikes on residential houses in the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s Dunya Al Watan news portal reported
Hamas says it has attacked Israel's chemical plant — TV
The Israeli army and Palestinian groups in the Gaza strip have been exchanging rocket strikes since May 10, following unrest near the Al Aqsa Masque in East Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces launch attack in Gaza Strip - army
The Israeli military did not say whether this signifies the start of a ground operation, or a combined attack on a certain targe
UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems
The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA
Over 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza Strip at Israel in three days - army
Since Monday, the Israeli army and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have continued to exchange rocket attacks in the wake of riots at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem in early May, where more than 700 Palestinians were injured
China shares Russia's alarm over US research into biological weapons
The Chinese diplomat said that given the current situation, the United States must agree to the creation of a special monitoring mechanism that would ensure the effective exchange of crucial biotechnological information with other countries
Navalny files lawsuit over colony’s obstruction of laptop, smartphone carried by lawyers
The court currently decides whether the lawsuit will be taken into proceedings.
Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021
The Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020
ISS orbital altitude to increase by 350 m before Soyuz manned spacecraft’s arrival
As Roscosmos specified, the maneuver will be conducted by a Progress MS-16 space freighter
Russia ready to deliver Sputnik V vaccine to Turkey — Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is ready to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to Ankara
Russia ready to step up efforts for settling Israeli-Palestinian conflict — ministry
Russian deputy foreign minister discussed the issue with ambassadors of Palestine and Jordan
Lavrov, Blinken discuss Russia-US summit, agree to meet in Reykjavik
The sides also touched upon the interaction between the two countries in the Arctic Council - in particular, in regards to the upcoming Russian presidency in the organization, which will begin on May 20
Armenia’s top brass reports Azerbaijani troops advancing in two border areas
On Wednesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that early in the morning the Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik border region’s districts to "adjust the border"
Kremlin seeks assurances Ukrainian opposition figure’s case not politically motivated
Prominent Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been charged with high treason, did not ask Russia for assistance, the spokesman said
UN chief Guterres encourages staff to get vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V against COVID
Antonio Guterres is set to take off for a visit to Russia on Tuesday
Syrian, Russian military kill 338 terrorists in Syria since April 23
Russian and Syrian forces have also found 26 arms caches with over 21.5 tonnes of ammunition and 7 tonnes of other equipment and property of terrorists, a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria told
Russia has no plans for 'taking over' Donetsk, Lugansk republics — Kremlin
The spokesman pointed out that Moscow was taking a consistent and responsible stance in favor of protecting the interests of the Russian-speaking population in that territory
