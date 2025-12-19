Annual inflation in Russia expected to be below 6% in 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Annual inflation is forecast in Russia at the level below 6% as of the end of this year, the Central Bank said in its press release.

"In November, underlying inflation measures predominantly declined in annualized terms. However, most measures remained above 4% on average over recent months. Annual inflation stood at 5.8% as of 15 December 2025 and is expected to be below 6% by the end of 2025," the Central Bank said.

"In October-November, the current seasonally adjusted price growth slowed to an average rate of 4.6% in annualized terms from 6.6% in 2025 Q3. The similar indicator of core inflation saw no significant changes, averaging 4.3%, compared to 4.1% in the previous quarter," the regulator added.