Georgia-Russia trade turnover rises by 5.4% in January-November

TBILISI, December 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia in January-November 2025 totaled more than $2.388 bln, up 5.4% compared with the same period in 2024, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Service.

Russia ranked third among Georgia’s largest trading partners. Over the 11-month period, its share of Georgia’s total foreign trade amounted to 10.3%. Georgian exports to Russia in January-November exceeded $672 mln, up 6.4% year-on-year, while imports totaled more than $1.7 bln, up 5%.

Turkey ranked first among Georgia’s trading partners in January-November, with trade turnover exceeding $2.7 bln, down 5% compared with the same period in 2024. The United States ranked second, with trade turnover surpassing $2.5 bln, up 29% year-on-year.

Georgia’s total foreign trade turnover in January-November 2025 exceeded $23 bln, up 9.5%. Exports totaled more than $6.6 bln, up 10.1%, while imports amounted to $16.6 bln, up 9.3%. The negative foreign trade balance for the 11-month period of 2025 exceeded $9.9 bln.