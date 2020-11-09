Russia’s nuclear orders portfolio totals around $100 bln, says Novak

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s current portfolio of nuclear contracts totals around $100 bln, candidate for the post of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the State Duma’s energy committee on Monday.

"[Nuclear energy - TASS] is our competitive advantage in the global energy, and we support development of the nuclear sector in various countries. Russia’s current [portfolio of] contracts totals almost $100 bln," he said.

Novak considers it necessary to approve the comprehensive program for development of equipment, technologies and scientific research in nuclear energy in Russia through 2024 as soon as possible. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government earlier with developing that program.