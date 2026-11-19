MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 18, 2026, in the amount of 15 bln rubles ($183 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on November 17 in the amount of 15.1 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.