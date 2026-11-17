MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The amount of salmon caught in Russia this year is normal, President of the All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises German Zverev said at a practical conference held at TASS.

"This year’s catch is generally within the norm for the long history of our country. Such catches were normal from the 1950s to the mid-1980s," Zverev said.

A dramatic increase in harvesting, partly related to environmental factors, occurred only in the early 2000s, he noted.

Russian fishermen will catch about 100,000 metric tons of salmon by the end of the salmon harvesting season this year, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov said earlier.