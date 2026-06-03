Depesha-3 robotic system modules expanding combat capabilities undergoing trials — holding

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Modules capable of expanding combat capabilities are being tested on the Depesha-3 ground-based robotic systems, the High-Precision Systems holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS.

"The Depesha-3 systems are being improved continuously, including based on feedback from the special military operation zone. Furthermore, various modules, including combat ones, are currently being tested on the Depesha-3 systems, expanding their operational capabilities," the holding company emphasized. The High-Precision Systems holding noted that the Depesha-3 has proven itself in challenging conditions. The systems are being deployed daily in the special military operation zone, and the holding company receives excellent feedback from the customer.

The Depesha-3 ground robotic complex was earlier unveiled at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The High-Precision Systems holding company told TASS that the vehicles can be adapted for various tasks by installing various modules. The equipment is capable of transporting cargo, including provisions, fuel, and equipment, as well as evacuating the wounded.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.