EAEU updates certain provisions of free trade agreement with Serbia

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is updating certain provisions of its current free trade agreement with Serbia, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Baqytzhan Saghyntayev told reporters.

He noted that two important international documents were signed during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana. One of them concerns the launch of free trade negotiations with Tunisia.

"The second is a decision to update certain arrangements reached with Serbia in 2019. It involves simplifying the requirements for shipping documents under the existing free trade pact. This measure will significantly streamline customs clearance for goods moving between the EAEU and Serbia, thereby expanding opportunities for cooperation between the union's member states and third countries," Saghyntayev said.