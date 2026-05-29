EAEU to begin free trade zone negotiations with Tunisia — EEC Head

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will begin negotiations with Tunisia on concluding a free trade zone agreement, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintayev told reporters.

"Two important international documents have been signed. First, we are beginning free trade negotiations with Tunisia. The EAEU is systematically expanding its network of preferential agreements. Tunisia is a strategic entry point for the Eurasian Five countries into the rapidly growing African market," Sagintayev said following the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Earlier Armenia proposed intensifying negotiations on the accession of third countries to the EAEU free trade zone.