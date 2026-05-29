Kazakhstan, Russia sign plan for cooperation in nuclear, radiation safety

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Agency for Atomic Energy and Russia’s nuclear safety watchdog Rostekhnadzor have signed an action plan for interagency cooperation in the area of nuclear and radiation safety regulation for 2026-2030, the press service of the Kazakh agency reported.

"The plan provides for joint activities, including the exchange of experience in the field of licensing, control and supervisory activities, expert consultations, seminars, internships and other forms of professional interaction on issues of nuclear and radiation safety regulation," the report said. The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan, the agency noted.

On May 28, 2026, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant in the republic, as well as on the provision of a state export loan to finance the project.

Rosatom is participating in the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant Balkhash. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed by 2035.