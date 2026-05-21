Russian stock market closes higher as major indices advance

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The MOEX Index gained 0.91% to 2,664.29 points following Thursday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 1.14% to 1,185.63 points. The yuan fell 2 kopecks to 10.43 rubles.

"The stock market had a volatile day. Having started the day with a decline toward 2,610 points, the MOEX Index then climbed to 2,660 points. Rising oil prices and rebounding currencies helped," noted Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB) shares (+5.3%) advanced on no specific news. However, the observed growth is most likely driven by the strategy of individual investors who are building up positions in the bank's shares ahead of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 25," said Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, Novabev Group shares (-1.9%) led the decliners, falling on no corporate news. The drop was most likely triggered by weak final dividends for 2025 and lower shipment figures in the first quarter of 2026.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for Friday is 2,600-2,700 points.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Index will move within the range of 2,650-2,750 points on Friday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Friday is 70-72 rubles, 82-84 rubles, and 10.3-10.7 rubles, respectively.