Russian stock market opens in decline

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market declined at the start of the main trading session on Wednesday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate fell below 11 rubles for the first time since February 18, 2026.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were down 0.2% to 2,719.96 and 1,129.61 points, respectively. The yuan weakened by 2.7 kopecks to 11.02 rubles, and by 10:08 Moscow time it extended losses to 10.997 rubles (-4.95 kopecks).

By 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index had trimmed losses to 2,721.56 points (-0.14%), while the RTS index stood at 1,130.28 points (-0.14%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 10.99 rubles (-5.7 kopecks).