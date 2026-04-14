Russia expects broad international participation in SPIEF 2026

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia expects broad participation and strong interest in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026 (SPIEF 2026), including from foreign delegations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at a briefing hosted by the Roscongress Foundation.

"We hope that attendance [at the forum] will also be extensive this year, because amid current turbulence and geopolitical shifts there is a very significant impact - not only short-term - on the global economy, trade, investment and interaction between states, but also on longer-term structural prospects," he said and added, "We hope that delegations from your countries will take an active interest in participating in this forum."

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that after decades of existence, SPIEF "needs neither advertising nor promotion, yet continues to remain the largest and most significant business event in Russia and globally." "It has been held annually for almost 30 years since 1997," Pankin added. "It is conducted under the auspices and with the participation of the Russian President. It is a platform for dialogue and reflection, where economics intersects with philosophy, for technological discussions, and for developing direct business contacts between various partners," he said.

In addition, the deputy foreign minister said that the forum is attended by "official delegations at the level of heads of government, heads of state and ministers, as well as a large number of companies interested in doing business not only with Russia but also with each other." "It has proven to be a multifaceted and versatile platform," Pankin concluded.

SPIEF 2026 will be held from June 3 to June 6.