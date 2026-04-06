EU’s move to abandon Russian energy signals 'tough times' for Europe — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The European Union’s move to abandon Russian energy signals "tough times" for Europe, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"EU’s decoupling from Russian energy and other stupid ideological decisions foreshadow extremely tough times for Europe," he wrote in an X post.

Dmitriev also commented on an Economist article about new energy deals between Russia and Asian countries in Asia being "a telling marker" of the West’s failure to isolate Moscow. According to him, the agreements "are a telling marker that Asia is wiser and cares about its people, while the EU and UK accelerate ideological self-destruction."

Earlier, the Russian envoy said that "an oil and gas price tsunami is about to devastate Europe."