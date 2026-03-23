Vietnam to have nuclear power generation capacity by 2034-2035 — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Vietnam will have the nuclear power generation capacity by 2034-2035, CEO of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told Channel One television.

"We make a step forward today to enshrine this legally in an intergovernmental agreement. And then, I think, somewhat by 2034, by 2035, Vietnam will have then not only the desire but the nuclear power generation capacity directly," the chief executive said.

On March 23, Russia and Vietnam signed the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in building the first nuclear power plant in Vietnam.