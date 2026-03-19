Countries not using Russian energy to be exposed to natural selection — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Global powers realized the need of buying Russian energy resources for diversification of their energy portfolios, the special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"The world understands the necessity of including Russian energy in a diversified energy portfolio for every country," he wrote on X.

"If you do not buy Russian energy, the Darwinian process of natural selection will take care of you. The EU will be a prime example for everyone to remember," he added.