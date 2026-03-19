VK’s IFRS revenue for 2025 rises by 8% to $1.90 bln

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. VK’s revenue under IFRS increased by 8% in 2025 compared with 2024, reaching 160 bln rubles ($1.90 bln), according to the company’s statement.

VK’s EBITDA for 2025 rose to 22.6 bln rubles ($0.27 bln), compared with a negative value in 2024. The EBITDA margin reached 14%, marking an increase of 17 percentage points.

According to the financial statements, revenue of the Social platforms and media content segment increased to 109.8 bln rubles ($1.30 bln) in 2025, while the segment’s EBITDA rose to 21.1 bln rubles ($0.25 bln) compared with a negative value in 2024. As the company notes, the main driver of the segment’s revenue growth was VKontakte, whose revenue increased by 11% year-on-year. In addition, in 2025 advertisers invested 6.5 bln rubles ($0.08 bln) in various promotional formats on VK Video. According to the company, the sectors most actively using video content integrations for promotion were marketplaces, transportation services, non-alcoholic beverages, bank cards, and mobile communications.

In turn, the EdTech segment, represented by the Uchi.ru and Tetrika education platforms, recorded a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue to 7.4 bln rubles ($0.09 bln) in 2025, while the segment’s EBITDA amounted to 0.7 bln rubles ($0.01 bln).

The VK Tech segment posted a 38% increase in revenue over the reporting period to 18.8 bln rubles ($0.22 bln), while the segment’s EBITDA grew by 22% to 4.8 bln rubles ($0.06 bln).

Revenue of the Ecosystem services and other business lines segment increased by 13% to 27.7 bln rubles ($0.33 bln). The segment’s EBITDA amounted to 0.4 bln rubles ($0.005 bln), compared with a negative value in 2024. The report notes that the key drivers of revenue growth in the segment included a 3.4-fold year-on-year increase in RuStore revenue, 94% growth in Mail Cloud revenue, and a 35% increase in YCLIENTS revenue.

VK is a Russian investment technology corporation founded in 1998. VK’s assets include VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, the Mail.ru email service, VK Messenger, Agent Mail.ru and TamTam messaging apps, as well as the Youla classifieds service.