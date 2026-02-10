Russian stock market rises at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session on Tuesday.

As of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.18%, to 2,730.55 and 1,107.76 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 2.25 kopecks to 11.142 rubles.

By 10:20 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its gains to 2,738.01 points (up 0.45%), while the RTS index was at 1,110.79 points (up 0.45%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate lost 1.05 kopecks and reached 11.154 rubles.