Coal exports from Russia’s Vanino port up 50% in 2025, Vladivostok — up over 40%

VLADIVOSTOK, February 10. /TASS/. Coal transshipment for export in 2025 at ports in Russia’s Far East increased in Vanino, where volumes rose by 50.3% compared with 2024, and in Vladivostok, where the indicator grew by 42.3%, the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) press service told TASS.

"The main share of coal transshipment in the export direction in 2025 was handled by the ports of Vanino — 36.3 mln tons (up 50.3%), Vostochny — 30.2 mln tons (down 8.9%), Vladivostok — 21.0 mln tons (up 42.3%) and Shakhtersk — 17.4 mln tons (up 25.9%)," the statement said.

The press service noted that ports in the Primorsky Region handled 71.8 mln tons of coal in 2025, which is 3.3% more than in 2024.

According to the press service, the capacity of the seaport of Vanino is also planned to be increased by 10 mln tons.