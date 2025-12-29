Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $185.3 mln with settlement on December 26

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on December 26, 2025, totaling 14.4 bln rubles ($185.3 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlement on December 25, 2025, amounted to 14.6 bln rubles ($187.9 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts purchases and sales of foreign currency on the domestic market in the foreign exchange section of the Moscow Exchange, using the yuan-ruble instrument.