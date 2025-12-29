{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia needs center for marine robotic systems development — CUST

CEO Andrey Bezrukov said there is growing demand for products of this class abroad, and not just among the military

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Katran high-speed uncrewed boat, the Kalinka system for Starlink signal finding, and several other systems have entered serial production, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov told TASS in an interview.

"Many of our developers are already working with the Navy and have concluded actual contracts, and we plan to considerably increase the number of such contracts next year. The "water" issue needs to be addressed separately; it requires specialized knowledge and the involvement of dedicated specialists. We are considering creating a center that will focus specifically on robotics in this environment," the CUST head said.

Bezrukov also said there is growing demand for products of this class abroad, and not just among the military. In particular, there is a concern about the security of various production platforms. "Russia has outstanding, world-class developments in this area," Bezrukov said.

Russian Railways to allocate $1.5 bln for high-speed rail construction in 2026
The approximately 700-kilometer-long railway will pass through six regions of the country, home to 30 million people
Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft
As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection
No agreement reached at talks with Trump on ZNPP, territories — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky said these are two outstanding issues from the 20-point document
Working groups, unresolved territorial issues: results of Trump-Zelensky meeting
The US president said that the territorial issue is one of the remaining unresolved issues in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine
CUST ready to introduce integrated air defense system in Russian regions
The Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies is prepared to provide a training system for the personnel working at control posts, engaged in IT programs, and mobile air defense teams, as well as for those involved in maintenance
Zelensky says Ukraine to remain under martial law until security guarantees given
According to Vladimir Zelensky, Kiev expects to receive security guarantees instantaneously upon signing the 20-point peace deal
Houthi leader warns rebels will view Israeli presence in Somaliland as military target
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed that the movement will consider any Israeli presence as threat to security in the region
Russia, US hold keys to resolving Ukraine conflict — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that it is too early to give final assessments
Russia launches satellites for its allies from Vostochny spaceport
These include satellites to serve scientific research and technology needs of companies based in Russia and friendly states
Trump sees diminishing leverage for Kiev as settlement stalls — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, the US leader "even restrained his usual penchant for saying how 'perfect' meetings are and how much was achieved"
Liberation of Gulyaipole and Dimitrov: Putin's statements at meeting with Gerasimov
The Russian leader also pointed out that the establishment of a buffer zone on the Russian-Ukrainian border is proceeding well
Samsung registers two trademarks in Russia
The trademarks are registered under Class 9 of the International Classification of Goods and Services, which includes various types of televisions and monitors
Putin, Trump to hold new phone talk 'very soon' — Kremlin
Donald Trump earlier welcomed Vladimir Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida
Diplomat calls drills near Taiwan 'response' to foreign interference in China’s affairs
Lin Jian pointed out that the Democratic Progressive Party administration is stubbornly sticking to its position and trying to "let the wolf into the house," which would turn the island into a "powder keg"
Zelensky says another phone call with Trump upcoming
Vladimir Zelensky is also anticipating meetings with the European leaders
Nearly 970 ceasefire violations by Israel reported in Gaza Strip since October 10
418 people were killed and more than 1,140 were injured
Putin appoints Dmitry Polyansky permanent representative to OSCE in Vienna
Another decree relieves Alexander Lukashevich of his duties
Putin agrees to US proposal for settlement in framework of working groups — Kremlin aide
One of them will deal with "various aspects of security issues," and the other with "economic issues," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said
Mobilization in Ukraine, NATO near Kaliningrad: Foreign Ministry statements
TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry
Collapse of plans by Kiev, Europe key outcome of Trump-Zelensky meeting — media
According to the analysts, the eventual terms of a peace agreement could prove even less favorable for Kiev, as US proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine may no longer apply by that time
Tu-214 to be produced step by step after all modifications are completed by 2026
Earlier on Saturday, the updated Tu-214 received approval for a major redesign of its standard configuration
US expert slams European statements about Russian threat as 'dangerous nonsense'
Commenting on Sunday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the American political scientist noted that Trump had said little about the Europeans except for praising their leaders and stating that they would have to take primary responsibility for security guarantees
Group of mercenaries from Ukrainian National Guard wiped out Kharkov Region
The battalion of Colombian mercenaries within the brigade was formed with the appointment of Cuban-born Daniel Vincentovich Kitone, as brigade commander, Russian security sources said
Press review: Florida talks ease Ukraine conflict and Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire at risk
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 29th
Comex silver futures climb to new all-time high of over $82 per troy ounce
By 2:05 a.m. Moscow time, the silver price accelerated gains to trade at $82.67 per troy ounce
Russia’s response to any attack to be 'devastating', worth repeating it — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian head of state warned that any strikes deep inside Russia with long-range Western-made weapons would be met with a "crushing response"
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Trump realizes need to eliminate root causes of Ukrainian crisis — expert
Peter Kuznick added that Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky failed to reach a consensus on security guarantees and control over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Senior Russian senator extends hope for a pivotal 2026 for Ukraine peace
If the 'peace camp' led by Russia can deactivate the destructive policy course being pursued by the still influential 'war camp', mutually acceptable solutions could be found, quite fast and easily, Konstantin Kosachev said
Threat of direct conflict between Russia, US in now past — senior Russian MP
Now, in his words, efforts are needed to reduce the number of conflicts
Russia to begin industrial lithium production by 2030 — ministry
According to Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, the first stage of the mining and processing complex at the Kolmozerskoye deposit is expected to be launched in 2028
EU, Kiev sabotaging peace plan for Ukraine — senior Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that it is important to promote negotiations with the active role of the Trump administration
Netanyahu expected to ask US support for another operation in Gaza — TV
The Israeli prime minister apparently needs such an operation to demonstrate strength to satisfy his partners before making further concessions
Eight Tu-214 aircraft may be produced in 2026, 12 in 2027, industry minister says
Anton Alikhanov emphasized that current efforts and ongoing work provide confidence in meeting the 20-aircraft annual production goal by the end of 2027
Putin addresses soldiers on battlefield directly from Kremlin to thank them
The President highlighted that Russian soldiers, liberating Donbass, demonstrate courage and heroism every day, risking their lives
American expert expresses his frustration with Trump-Zelensky talks
Retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission James Carden opined that negotiations in Miami offered vague promises
Zelensky says Ukrainian people should vote whether to accept peace deal
Vladimir Zelensky added that it would be necessary to establish a ceasefire for at least 60 days to hold the referendum
Ukrainians may support withdrawal of Ukrainian army from Donbass in referendum — pollster
Head of the Ukrainian sociological group Rating Alexey Antipovich confirmed that people in the western regions of Ukraine are less willing to support territorial concessions than those in the eastern regions
Russian troops repel Ukrainian counterattack in Zaporozhye Region — defense source
The Ukrainian military suffered heavy casualties, losing at least a tank, three armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and a considerable number of its personnel
Trump, Zelensky holding phone call with European leaders — news agency
The talks between the two leaders lasted around two hours
President Vucic confirms plans to organize parliamentary elections in Serbia in 2026
According to the Serbian President, the snap elections will be a political response to the demonstrators
Liberation of Gulyaipole opens good prospects for offensive — Putin
Vladimir Putin also noted the effective actions of the Battlegroup Center in eliminating Ukrainian forces near Krasnoarmeysk in the Dimitrov agglomeration
Russia to support China in case tensions escalate in Taiwan Strait — top diplomat
Earlier, in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and China, Lavrov emphasized that the West is deliberately escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait
Japan should weigh everything before assuming militarization course — Lavrov
Earlier, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is concerned about Japan’s remilitarization, warning that this trend could lead to the dismantling of the current global order
Russian diplomat blames West for erosion of conventional arms control in Europe
Yulia Zhdanova pointed out that after the Cold War ended, the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty has served as an instrument of stability and security
Estonian intelligence chief says Russia has no plans to attack NATO countries
Kaupo Rosin added that Moscow "respects NATO and tries to avoid any open conflict"
Russia will achieve all military operation goals by force if Kiev rejects peace — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at one of the command posts of the special military operation
At least 13 people killed as train derails in Mexico
98 people were injured, the country's president Claudia Sheinbaum said
Hezbollah refuses to disarm until Israel withdraws troops from Lebanon — leader
The group’s leader Naim Qassem emphasized that the government’s striving for a monopoly over weapons now is in the interests of the United States and Israel
Russia needs communications systems resistant to EW — expert
According to Andrey Bezrukov, the key development trend and the main solution for combating electronic warfare systems is drones’ complete autonomy, their own onboard intelligence
Sunday’s Putin-Trump phone call was their ninth in 2025, 1st since October 16
According to the Kremlin press service, along with the Ukrainian settlement, the two leaders focused on the situation in the Middle East
US abandons decades-old partnership with Europe in 2025 — newspaper
The newspaper also emphasized it was now unclear whether Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense was anything more than an empty declaration
Working groups on Ukraine, cooperation prospects: details of Putin-Trump phone call
According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and prospects for cooperation between the two countries prior to Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Ukraine peace talks still far from end stages, Tusk says
The Polish prime minister said a peace deal on Russia’s terms would equate to "the defeat of the West and Ukraine in the confrontation"
French movie star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91
Bardot was previously hospitalized in the city of Toulon in southern France
Russian troops advance in Krasny Liman — Chief of General Staff
The liberation of the settlements of Bogoslavka and Dibrova was completed today
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Russia’s Battlegroup East advancing towards Zaporozhye city — Putin
In December, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated over 200 sq. km of territory and 10 settlements, including the town of Gulyaipole
Europe ‘adding fuel to the fire’ in the Middle East — Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov
Lavrov noted that in 2025, we witnessed unprecedented events with Israel carrying out a direct act of aggression against Iran together with the United States, which targeted facilities related to the Iranian nuclear programme with missile and bomb strikes despite the fact that these facilities benefit from IAEA’s guarantees
Zelensky says Kiev will be ready for talks with Russia after meetings with EU, US allies
Zelensky said that he hoped to organize a meeting with US and European advisers in Ukraine in January
Gazprom reports record gas withdrawals from European storage facilities during holidays
In particular, gas storage levels in Germany have fallen below 60%
Trump slams UN for not doing enough to settle conflicts, including in Ukraine
The United Nations must start getting active and involved in world peace, noted Trump
Kupyansk under control of Battlegroup West — Russian defense ministry
TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
LazerBuzz laser system hits FPV drone at 1 km range
According to LazerBuzz representatives, during testing, the system completely damaged the battery and other components of an FPV drone
Ukraine faces demographic crisis if those who left country do not return — sociologist
Only about a third of Ukrainians who have left the country are ready to return home after the end of hostilities
Zelensky’s regime not ready to engage in constructive talks — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister emphasized that Kiev's regime terrorizes civilians by targeting civilian infrastructure
EU citizens will have to endure their leaders until next elections — Kremlin
"As for whether European citizens can ‘oust’ anyone before the next elections, I don’t think they have such rights," Dmitry Peskov noted
Trump says he understands Putin who questions need of ceasefire for Ukraine referendum
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov revealed that in the phone call the two presidents "generally shared the view that a temporary ceasefire proposed by the Ukrainians and Europeans would only prolong the conflict"
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: Russia appreciates efforts by Trump
Kremlin spokesman confirms Putin-Trump phone call
Trump described this call as "good and very productive"
Over 100 rioters detained in Latakia city — TV
The defense ministry has deployed additional forces and armored vehicles to Latakia and Tartus
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 40 UAVs in past day
The regional emergencies response center reported that in the village of Otradnoye, a man suffered from an FPV drone detonation
Trump believes prospects for new meeting with Putin hinge on settlement progress
The US president added that he believes the essential elements of a deal have already been outlined
France looks to reinforce Kiev’s army with four PMCs — Russian administration in Kharkov
Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Zelensky asserts US to formalize security guarantees for Kiev in Congress
Vladimir Zelensky said that bilateral agreements with Europeans from the 'Coalition of the Willing' will subsequently be ratified by European parliaments to ensure that these agreements are legally binding
Trump says has spoken with Putin over phone ahead of meeting Zelensky
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that such a phone call did take place
Kiev loses nearly 4,400 soldiers, mercenaries in past week of battles near LPR — expert
Andrey Marochko said the greatest damage to the enemy's manpower was inflicted in the operational zone of the Battlegroup South
Oreshnik missile system in Belarus is anti-aggression warning to West — expert
Andrey Bogodel noted that Western countries crossed many red lines during the Russian Federation’s special military operation in Ukraine
Armenia doesn’t want to sever ties with Russia — top diplomat
When Armenia promotes relations with the United States and the European Union, there is no secret agenda for pushing Russia away behind this, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said
Trump, Zelensky reveal names on working groups on Ukraine
The Ukrainian working group would involve National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces Andrey Gnatov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa
Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelensky as excellent
The US leader said that he discussed a lot of points with his Russian counterpart
Europe’s so-called ‘War Party’ ready to go to full extent — Lavrov
Whether leaders like Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron and the like have reached a point of no return is hard to say
At least 20 years for Ukraine to meet EU accession criteria — German MP
According to the MP, the EU has long ceased to be a community of economic and social cooperation and has become an instrument of unilateral political orientation of European states
Russia’s battlefield advances compel Zelensky to be more cooperative — opinion
Journalist John Sparks noted that Vladimir Zelensky never mentioned the possibility of a referendum before
Laser systems against drones to be used in Russia in 2026 — CUST
CEO Andrey Bezrukov noted the effectiveness of a tactical radar station with specialized tactical software that transmits target designations about a moving target directly to a drone that then takes off and carries out kinetic destruction
Russian troops liberate Dibrova community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
European contingents in Ukraine to be legitimate targets for Russian forces — Lavrov
In mid-December, leaders of major European countries issued a statement saying that security guarantees for Kiev should include the creation of European-led multinational forces for Ukraine
Some politicians in Washington unwilling to pursue settlement in Ukraine — congresswoman
Anna Paulina Luna said that a lot of them have an invested interest into some of the defense contractors
Ukraine conflict might be settled in foreseeable future — congresswoman
Anna Paulina Luna noted that she is also making efforts to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis
World appreciative of Trump’s peace efforts, Putin’s envoy says
Kirill Dmitriev made the following statement in English
Trump offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees, Kiev seeks 30-50 years — Zelensky
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the US president said that he would think about it
Netanyahu to try to persuade Trump to deliver another strike on Iran — WP
According to the report, Benjamin Netanyahu continues to view Iran as a regional threat to Israel’s interests
Paris to host another meeting of coalition of the willing in January — Macron
Emmanuel Macron said that he along with other European leaders as well as US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky were making progress on security guarantees for Kiev
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian units in northwest of Kupyansk — Defense Ministry
Offensive actions are underway
Russian forces penetrate Ukraine’s defenses along entire frontline — Putin
"Ukrainian troops are retreating everywhere, along the entire combat engagement line," the Russian leader noted
Russia terminates agreement on cross-border cooperation with Finland — decree
The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify the other party of the decision
Ukrainian revanchists may plan terrorist attacks once peace is reached — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that such groups are quite numerous in Ukraine
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 48.1 points in December
According to the report, output decreased at the fastest pace since March 2022
Kremlin agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine is much closer
Dmitry Peskov did not specify which version of the peace plan is currently being agreed upon
Trump rejects suggestions Russia not serious about peace in Ukraine
The US leader stated that Kiev had carried out strikes in various parts of Russia
