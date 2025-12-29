Russia needs center for marine robotic systems development — CUST

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Katran high-speed uncrewed boat, the Kalinka system for Starlink signal finding, and several other systems have entered serial production, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov told TASS in an interview.

"Many of our developers are already working with the Navy and have concluded actual contracts, and we plan to considerably increase the number of such contracts next year. The "water" issue needs to be addressed separately; it requires specialized knowledge and the involvement of dedicated specialists. We are considering creating a center that will focus specifically on robotics in this environment," the CUST head said.

Bezrukov also said there is growing demand for products of this class abroad, and not just among the military. In particular, there is a concern about the security of various production platforms. "Russia has outstanding, world-class developments in this area," Bezrukov said.