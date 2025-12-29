MOEX index rises above 2,800 points, first time since September 18

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The MOEX index climbed above 2,800 points during the main trading session for the first time since September 18, 2025, according to exchange data.

As of 11:55 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 1.82% to 2,805 points.

Later, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,806.12 points (+1.86%), while the RTS index stood at 1,137.81 points (+1.86%).

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index and the RTS index were up 0.95%, at 2,779.13 points and 1,093.94 points, respectively.