Russian foreign trade balance surplus down to $115.4 bln in 10M 2025 — customs

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The surplus of the Russian foreign trade fell by 7.75% annually to $115.4 bln in January - October 2025, the Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

Exports declined by $15.2 bln in the reporting period to $339.8 bln. Imports lost $5.5 bln to $224.4 bln. The trade turnover of Russia contracted by 3.54% year on year to $564.2 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 14.9% to $47.8 bln, the customs said. Imports lost 4.4% to $58.1 bln. Exports to Asian nations dropped by 1.6% to $263.9 bln. Imports from these countries fell by 2.9% to $149.4 bln.

At the same time, in terms of trade with African countries, exports plunged by 14.4% to $17.6 bln. Imports added 31.4% to $3.7 bln. Russian exports to the countries of North and South America gained 3.4% to $10.4 bln, while imports surged by 9.6% to $13.2 bln.

Mineral products account for the greatest share in the structure of Russian exports - $186.6 bln (minus 14.7%). Metals and metal products are second largest, with their exports soaring by 19.3% to $60.4 bln. Agricultural products rank third with the figure of $31.5 bln (-10.3%).

Machinery, equipment and motor vehicles topped the import list. This indicator lost 8.7% in ten months of this year to $108.1 bln. They are followed by chemicals (plus 2.6% to $44.8 bln) and agricultural products (+14.2% to $35 bln).