Russian stock market posts gains at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed gains in its leading indices at the start of the main trading session, while the yuan is strengthening in early trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had risen by 0.8% to 2,724.28 and 1,117.34 points, respectively. The yuan gained 5.3 kopecks compared with the previous session’s closing level, reaching 10.997 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its growth to 2,726.41 points (+0.88%), while the RTS index stood at 1,118.21 points (+0.88%). At the same time, the yuan’s appreciation slowed to 10.9645 rubles (+2.05 kopecks).