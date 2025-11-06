Armenia considering importing various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, November 6. /TASS/. Armenia is considering the possibility of importing various goods from Russia by rail through Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing.

"Applications are currently being processed for the import of various goods from Russia through Azerbaijan. It is also necessary to understand how, in practice, goods can be exported from Armenia via the same route to Russia or Kazakhstan," he said as he commented on the import of a batch of wheat from Russia via rail transit through Azerbaijan for the first time since the 1990s.

On the night of November 6, a shipment of around 1,000 tons of wheat sent by Russia via Azerbaijan arrived in Armenia. Russia has already announced that it will soon send another 132 train cars of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan.