Grain from Russia first delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan — Armenian cabinet

YEREVAN, November 6. /TASS/. A train carrying 15 cars with Russian grain has arrived in Armenia for the first time in three decades, having passed through Azerbaijan and Georgia, the republic’s government reported.

"A train with Russian grain (15 cars) has arrived in Armenia, having traveled through Azerbaijan and Georgia. The lifting of restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia is an important step for Azerbaijan toward restoring regional communications and developing economic cooperation," according to a statement posted on the cabinet’s Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Thus, one of the agreements reached in Washington has been fulfilled, contributing to the strengthening of peace established between Yerevan and Baku, which is also important in the context of increasing mutual trust and advancing the peace agenda, the government added.

On November 4, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said that at that time, grain from Russia was being transported to the republic by rail through Azerbaijan. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk announced that Russian Railways, together with its regional counterparts, was working to organize the transit of goods from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory. The statement came after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku had lifted restrictions on cargo transit, adding that under the move, grain from Kazakhstan would be delivered to Armenia via his country.