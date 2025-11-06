Russian services PMI index up to 51.7 points in October

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The seasonally adjusted Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 51.7 points in October 2025 from 47 points in the previous month, signaling the first expansion in output since May, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.

Although modest, the rate of growth was the second-fastest since the opening month of the year (behind May 2025). The upturn coincided with a near-stabilization of new orders, according to the agency.

The latest decline in new business was the fourth in as many months in October, but it was only marginal and the slowest in this period. Despite some services respondents noting challenging financial conditions at customers, others highlighted signs of improving demand.