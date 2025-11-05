Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.95% to 2,546.62 points as the main trading closed on Wednesday while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.32% to 988.12 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 23.5 kopecks to 11.39 rubles.

"Last week the Russian stock market stabilized thanks to a neutral geopolitical backdrop. This week also started off calmly. However, a confident rebound and sustained recovery failed to materialize," Maxim Fedosov, portfolio manager of the Pervaya Management Company, said.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 80-82 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.2-11.5 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,500-2,600 points on November 6.