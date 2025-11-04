Russia expects 30% growth in tourist exchanges with China in 2025

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Tourist exchanges between Russia and China are expected to jump up by 30% in 2025 compared to the previous year, to reach 3.5 million trips, the Russian ministry of economic development said, citing Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

"Another growth point in relations between the two countries will be tourism. Mutual tourist flows in 2025 are expected to reach 3.5 million trips, or by 30% more than in 2024, and to be twice as high as in the pre-Covid year 2019 by 2030," the ministry said.

To reach these objectives, Russia is developing infrastructure and working to create comfortable environment for Chinese tourists under the China Friendly program.