Russia, China to continue boosting energy cooperation

BEIJING, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will boost energy cooperation, particularly in the oil, gas, coal and electricity sectors, according to a joint communique adopted at the 30th regular meeting between the two countries’ heads of government in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"The parties highly appreciate the tangible results of Russia-China cooperation in the energy field and confirm their intention to continue unlocking its potential and expanding comprehensive energy partnership," the document reads.

They plan to work together to protect national, regional and global energy security and facilitate universal access to reliable, stable and modern energy, as well as a fair and balanced global energy transition.

"In this regard, the parties agreed to keep deepening cooperation between the two countries' companies in the oil, gas, coal and electricity sectors, contribute to strengthening the interconnectedness of energy infrastructure, and take joint steps to ensure the safe and stable use of cross-border energy routes," the document adds.