Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.3% to 2,532.66 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.41% to 986.38 points. The yuan rate gained 3 kopecks to 11.3 rubles.

"The MOEX Index traded mixed above 2,500 points on Saturday, with expectedly low trading volumes and low volatility. There are no external benchmarks, and no new important geopolitical signals have emerged. The ruble suffered minor losses today," noted Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Whoosh Holding shares (+3.9%) led the stock market gains, possibly due to share purchases during the company's ongoing long-term share buyback program," notes Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Gazprom Neft shares (-0.8%) led the declines, apparently ahead of the corporation's financial results for the first nine months of 2025, she added.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for November 5 is 2,475-2,575 points. The forecast for the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate is 80-82 rubles, and for the yuan exchange rate is 11.2-11.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,500 and 2,600 points on Wednesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Wednesday is 79-81 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.