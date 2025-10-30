Russia’s international reserves down by $11.2 bln over week to $731.2 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves dropped by $11.2 bln over the week to $731.2 bln as of October 24, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on October 24, 2025, totaled $731.2 billion, a decrease of $11.2 billion, or 1.5%, over the week, primarily due to negative revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

As of October 17, 2025, reserves totaled $742.4 billion, reaching a new all-time high.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.