Investment in Arctic waste management facilities to make $270 million

"The government has approved long-term plans for the integrated social and economic development of 15 agglomerations in the Arctic Zone. The plans contain 14 measures to build waste management facilities and to eliminate accumulated environmental damage, with funding of 21.5 billion rubles," he said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of the Far East, Arctic and Antarctic at the Federation Council.

Earlier, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the government had approved a comprehensive plan to develop settlements in the Arctic. Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev reported necessary financing for planned 516 long-term events was 2.9 trillion rubles ($36 billion).