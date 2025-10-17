Gazprom’s financial position is stable and reliable — CEO

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Gazprom covers its expenses through its operating cash flow, and the company’s financial position remains stable and reliable, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We fund our expenses primarily from our operating cash flow - of course, we have a borrowing program, as all companies around the world do. But overall, our operations are self-financed. This once again demonstrates that Gazprom’s financial position is stable and reliable," he said.

Earlier, Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov reported that Gazprom Group’s EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 37%, exceeding 2.1 trillion rubles ($25.94 bln). The company’s gas business played a key role in this growth. At the same time, Gazprom did not record any increase in debt over the nine-month period, and whenever possible, directs its free cash flow toward debt repayment.

Gazprom’s net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) attributable to shareholders totaled 983 bln rubles ($12.15 bln) in the first half of 2025, compared with 1.04 trillion rubles ($12.85 bln) a year earlier. The holding’s revenue amounted to 4.99 trillion rubles ($61.69 bln), showing a 2% decline.

In 2024, Gazprom reported a net profit of 1.219 trillion rubles ($15.07 bln), compared with a loss of 629 bln rubles ($7.77 bln) the previous year. The company’s adjusted net profit, excluding non-cash items, reached 1.433 trillion rubles ($17.71 bln), more than double the 2023 figure.