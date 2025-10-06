India considers purchasing five additional S-400 air defense systems from Russia

NEW DELHI, October 6. /TASS/. The Government of India is considering the possibility of acquiring additional five Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems, the Hindustan Times reported, citing sources within defense circles.

According to the publication, a meeting between representatives of India’s Ministry of Defense and their Russian counterparts is scheduled to take place this week to discuss either joint production or a direct purchase of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. The goal is to further strengthen India’s defense capabilities.

The report noted that India requires five more such systems to ensure protection against potential attacks along the country’s coastline, which stretches for over 7,000 km, and to close existing gaps in the air defense network in the Northern Command region.

The intergovernmental deal is expected to be approved before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in India in early December for the annual Russian-Indian summit.