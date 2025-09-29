Balanced budget to be important factor in Russia's economic growth — minister

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A balanced budget will be an important factor in Russia’s economic growth, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS.

"A balanced budget will be an important factor in economic growth as it is the basis for slowing inflation, macroeconomic stability, and the possibility of easing monetary policy," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry submitted a package of bills to the government, including amendments to the 2025 budget law, and the 2026-2028 budget bill. The draft budget materials specify that the prepared budget is balanced and sustainable, which is important for maintaining macroeconomic stability.