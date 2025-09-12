UK imposes restrictions on companies from China, India, Turkey, Thailand — statement

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. The UK has imposed restrictions on companies from China, India, Turkey, and Thailand as part of a package of sanctions against Russia, according to a government statement.

Three companies located in Hong Kong, three in Thailand, one in India, and one in Turkey were blacklisted. Those include China’s Jin Tang Technology, Shenzhen Blue Hat International, Scorpion's Holding Group, Thailand’s Phaeton Group, Soguzo, Tecgr, India’s Hayers Infotech, and Turkey’s Mastel Makina.

All of the companies listed are prohibited from providing trust services. Moreover, all of their funds and economic resources in the UK are subject to freezing. Having been "involved in destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening [Ukraine's] territorial integrity" by providing financial services, technologies, or goods was mentioned by the British government as justification for the sanctions against those companies.

In total, the new sanctions list includes 30 individuals and legal entities, most of whom are registered in Russia.