Volume of parallel imports down to $1.4-1.5 bln over two months — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The volume of products imported via parallel imports over the past two months amounted to $1.4-1.5 bln per month, with the trend towards a decrease in supplies within the mechanism persisting, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The ministry has no incentive to increase the range of goods permitted for import through the parallel import mechanism, he noted.

"The trend of decreasing volumes of product deliveries within the parallel import mechanism is so stable that its stability was a bit of a surprise to me. Over the last two months, it has been $1.5-1.4 bln. If you remember, we had an average volume of $2.5 bln per month. Therefore, the trend is very stable, I think it will continue. And in this regard, of course, we have no incentive to increase the range of parallel imports," Chekushov explained.

