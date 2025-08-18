Permit to build high-speed rail segment for train tests expected shortly

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The seventh stage of the first high-speed railway (HSR) in Russia from Moscow to St. Petersburg was successfully approved by the Main State Expert Review Board and the permit to build will be obtained soon, the HSR information center informed.

"The seventh stage of the Moscow - St. Petersburg high-speed railway project was successfully approved by the Main State Expert Review Board, which makes it possible to receive the permit to build shortly and commence the appropriate construction and installation work," the information center said.

The work will be carried on the segment in the Moscow Region with the length about 54.6 km. This is an element of the railway segment where the first Russian high-speed train will be tested.

"Phased implementation of large-scale transport projects makes it possible to perform work with a tight deadline and adhering to all the safety and quality requirements. The practice of phased design and approval by the Main State Expert Review Board is enshrined in laws of the Russian Federation. Such approach significantly expedites the construction process in general," the center added.

The Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway is planned to be constructed in 2024-2028 and commissioned in 2028.