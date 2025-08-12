US Department of Energy downgrades outlook on Brent price for 2025 to $67 per barrel

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The US Department of Energy has downgraded its outlook on the average price of the Brent crude oil for 2025 by 1.5% to $67.22 per barrel from $68.89 per barrel, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Meanwhile the department predicts that the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil will fall from $71 per barrel in July to $58 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year due to growing global reserves following the decision of eight OPEC+ countries to accelerate the exit from voluntary oil production restrictions and increase production. In 2026, the Brent price will average $51 per barrel, while in March the price of futures contracts may fall to an average of $49 per barrel, according to the Department of Energy.

A decrease in oil prices below $50 per barrel will lead to some producers starting to reduce production, experts from the US Department of Energy believe. In particular, they expect OPEC+ nations to reduce output by 0.2 mln barrels per day in 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.