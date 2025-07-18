EU bans any operations with Russian Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union introduces a ban on any operations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), its sub-funds and companies, the EU Council said in its statement.

"Additionally, a ban is imposed on carrying out any transaction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its sub-funds and companies, and Council has established an instrument to extend such a ban to certain companies in which the RDIF has invested and to entities providing investment services or other financial services to the RDIF itself," the EU Council said.

"Such companies and financial institutions will be selected by the Council; four Russian entities in which the RDIF has invested are already listed. This measure further limits Russia’s access to global financial markets and foreign currency," the Council added.